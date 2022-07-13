AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to £130 by Analysts at Citigroup

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AZN stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 456.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 85.6% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

