Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $71.22

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $33.19 on Friday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $21,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.