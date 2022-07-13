Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $292.50 million 5.25 $23.55 million $0.38 42.55

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel DC REIT and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Keppel DC REIT currently has a consensus price target of $1.99, indicating a potential upside of 44.20%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Keppel DC REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keppel DC REIT is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust 11.45% 1.48% 0.77%

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Keppel DC REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

