Comparing CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and CinCor Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $844.29 million 20.87 -$852.82 million ($7.49) -19.47 CinCor Pharma N/A N/A -$50.37 million N/A N/A

CinCor Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and CinCor Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 13 0 2.72 CinCor Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $213.59, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. CinCor Pharma has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CinCor Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of CinCor Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and CinCor Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -101.46% -137.44% -25.40% CinCor Pharma N/A N/A N/A

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a license agreement with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

