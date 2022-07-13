ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88.
About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.