ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.