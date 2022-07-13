Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of HSW opened at GBX 92 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.27. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.60 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £108.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

