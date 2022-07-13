Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 202.75 ($2.41).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 135.55 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 896.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($418,364.89).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

