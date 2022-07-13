Head-To-Head Survey: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and IRadimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.51 million 6.82 -$76.76 million ($4.00) -1.53 IRadimed $41.81 million 10.98 $9.32 million $0.83 44.04

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -311.13% -73.61% -65.27% IRadimed 23.22% 15.26% 13.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DarioHealth and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 184.93%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

