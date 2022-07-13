Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 120 ($1.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 155 ($1.84).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 205 ($2.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.01).

WHR opened at GBX 141.59 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.58 million and a P/E ratio of 315.56. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 140.20 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.12).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($35,740.84). Also, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($29,760.53).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

