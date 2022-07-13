Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($22.72) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.33).

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,290 ($15.34) on Tuesday. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,246 ($14.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($26.77). The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,541.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,334.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,510.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 1,300 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £16,471 ($19,589.68).

About Softcat (Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.