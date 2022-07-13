Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.68) to GBX 1,685 ($20.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.44) to GBX 1,665 ($19.80) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,590 ($18.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.00 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

