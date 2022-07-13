Critical Review: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.76 $71.66 million $1.32 40.91 Inogen $358.00 million 1.70 -$6.33 million ($0.88) -30.24

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Inogen -5.64% -3.83% -2.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovis and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Inogen 0 3 1 0 2.25

Enovis currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Enovis.

Summary

Enovis beats Inogen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

