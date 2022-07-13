The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $561,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $883.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

