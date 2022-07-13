Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $75.27

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

