Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $187.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of FNV opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $68,029,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

