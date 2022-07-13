Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

