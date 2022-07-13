Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RBLX opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
