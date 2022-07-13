Analyzing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heliogen and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Edison International 0 4 3 0 2.43

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Edison International.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Edison International 4.22% 12.27% 2.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 45.13 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Edison International $14.91 billion 1.59 $925.00 million $1.53 40.71

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edison International beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

