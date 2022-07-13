Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $108.40

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

