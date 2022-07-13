Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $114.66 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

