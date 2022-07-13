Critical Contrast: Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) versus Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Xcelerate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,989.58 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.47, meaning that its share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Better Therapeutics and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 787.57%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

