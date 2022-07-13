Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Critical Contrast

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 0 0 2.00 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 76.72%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 636.20%. Given Boxed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.06 $340.00 million $0.29 8.00 Boxed $177.27 million 0.63 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 0.99% 15.84% 3.43% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Boxed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

