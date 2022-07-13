Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.94

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.94 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.74). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.74), with a volume of 637,112 shares.

COA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.19) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £904.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,246.00.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

