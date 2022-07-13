BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Critical Survey

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 22.71% 10.65% 1.12% BNCCORP 21.43% 11.13% 1.32%

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bancshares and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares and BNCCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.64 $13.58 million $3.58 7.85 BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.31 $21.95 million $3.82 7.46

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BNCCORP beats United Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

BNCCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

