CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTMX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

CTMX stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

