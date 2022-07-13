FY2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $13.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.98. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $490.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.37. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $404.70 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

