MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

MGNX opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 418,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

