China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.50.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile (LON:CNEL)
