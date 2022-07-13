Contrasting VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Teknova and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.10%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and VolitionRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 6.99 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -9.48 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,284.98 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -4.13

Alpha Teknova has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

