Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.17

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.17 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.69). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,441 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The firm has a market cap of £37.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.46.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
