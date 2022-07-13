AO World (LON:AO) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.70) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of AO opened at GBX 45.44 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.70. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 38.90 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £217.90 million and a PE ratio of -33.12.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.