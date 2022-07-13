Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,780 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($44.96) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($47.57) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($48.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($55.90) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.03).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,593 ($42.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,630.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,732.73. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,767.31.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($44.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($9,833.03). In the last quarter, insiders bought 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

