Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 1st.

HEN3 stock opened at €61.26 ($61.26) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($129.65). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.74.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

