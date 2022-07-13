HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HFG opened at €32.81 ($32.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($97.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.70 and a 200-day moving average of €43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

