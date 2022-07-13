Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $7.20 Average PT from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

