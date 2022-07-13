Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,727.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURBY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.31) to GBX 2,070 ($24.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.19) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.35) to GBX 2,142 ($25.48) in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of BURBY opened at $19.81 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4234 dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

