Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lilium and Archer Aviation are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Archer Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 11,934.21 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Archer Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Volatility & Risk

Lilium has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lilium and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lilium currently has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 335.06%. Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 222.26%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Archer Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Lilium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

