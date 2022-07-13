Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. Keyera has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

