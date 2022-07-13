Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($90.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zalando from €48.00 ($48.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($76.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($56.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Zalando has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

