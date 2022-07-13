Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $14.76 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

