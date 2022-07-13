Brokerages Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $138.00

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Safran has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.