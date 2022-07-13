Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 311

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.70).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.21) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.69) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 595.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.93. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 173.50 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 302.80 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

