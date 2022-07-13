C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of AI stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $59.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock worth $76,773 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

