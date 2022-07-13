PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $40.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

PUBM opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,230 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

