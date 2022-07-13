Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMPT shares. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $61,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

