Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONDY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($24.64) to GBX 1,859 ($22.11) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $35.19 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

