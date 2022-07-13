Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $381.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,677 shares of company stock valued at $825,886 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

