KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $24.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

