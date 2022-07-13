Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $24.46

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

KEY opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

