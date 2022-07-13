Head-To-Head Comparison: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) versus VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07% Summit State Bank 31.39% N/A N/A

This table compares VersaBank and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.57 $17.80 million $0.67 10.54 Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.17 $14.70 million $2.29 6.63

VersaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VersaBank and Summit State Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit State Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit State Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VersaBank beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and lines of credit, term, and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California, Irvine, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

