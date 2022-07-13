Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at 34.17

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 34.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $75,419,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is 24.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

